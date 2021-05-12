Mondesi (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday.
The 25-year-old has been sidelined since the start of the season with a strained right oblique, but the rehab assignment indicates he's close to joining the Royals. It's unclear how many games Mondesi will require in the minors before being activated, but he could rejoin the team within the next week or two if all goes well.
