Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Big night in win

Mondesi went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the White Sox.

The 24-year-old's offensive arsenal was on full display, and Mondesi now has nine homers and 39 steals on the year through only 91 games to go with a .270/.297/.439 slash line. His weak OBP puts a ceiling on his fantasy value in certain formats, but as long as he keeps running every chance he gets, Mondesi will be a highly sought-after asset in 2020.