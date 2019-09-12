Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Big night in win
Mondesi went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the White Sox.
The 24-year-old's offensive arsenal was on full display, and Mondesi now has nine homers and 39 steals on the year through only 91 games to go with a .270/.297/.439 slash line. His weak OBP puts a ceiling on his fantasy value in certain formats, but as long as he keeps running every chance he gets, Mondesi will be a highly sought-after asset in 2020.
