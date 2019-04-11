Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.

The Royals stole five bases in total on the night off Omar Narvaez and the Seattle pitching staff. Mondesi's now slashing .304/.313/.587 through 11 games with a homer, three steals, seven runs and eight RBI, and at least in the early going he's rewarding fantasy GMs who bought into the preseason hype.