Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

The 25-year-old took Taylor Rogers deep with a two-run shot during the ninth inning for his first homer of the season, which brought the Royals within a run. Mondesi is 7-for-18 with a home run, three doubles, three RBI and a stolen bases through five games since being activated from the injured list Tuesday.