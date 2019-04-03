Mondesi went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

The homer was of the inside-the-park variety, as Mondesi launched a ball to the deepest part of center field in the eighth inning and raced around the bases after Byron Buxton couldn't flag it down when colliding with the wall. The home run and steal were each the first of the season for the shortstop, but fantasy GMs who bought into his hype this offseason will be expecting plenty more of each.