Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Candidate for leadoff role
Mondesi is a candidate to bat leadoff for the Royals this season Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi primarily hit fifth last season, with a few games in the third spot. He has the speed of a prototypical leadoff hitter but may not get on base enough for the role, as his on-base percentage even in an exciting half season last year was still just .306. Still, moving up in the order would be a boost to his fantasy value, as it would come with more opportunities to steal, more runs and more at-bats overall.
