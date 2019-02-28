Mondesi is a candidate to bat leadoff for the Royals this season Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi primarily hit fifth last season, with a few games in the third spot. He has the speed of a prototypical leadoff hitter but may not get on base enough for the role, as his on-base percentage even in an exciting half season last year was still just .306. Still, moving up in the order would be a boost to his fantasy value, as it would come with more opportunities to steal, more runs and more at-bats overall.