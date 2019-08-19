Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Cleared for rehab assignment

Mondesi (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Sidelined for the past month with a left shoulder subluxation, Mondesi was recently cleared for full baseball activities and appears to have responded well to his initial workouts. Manager Ned Yost previously suggested that the Royals expected the shortstop back from the 10-day injured list in early September, but Mondesi's ability to begin his rehab early this week may leave a late-August return on the table. The Royals will likely assess how Mondesi looks during his first few rehab games before pinpointing a more definitive target date for his return.

