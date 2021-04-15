Mondesi (oblique) has been doing more movement recently, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Mondesi had been resting for several weeks after he was placed on the 10-day injured list to begin the regular season due to a right oblique strain. Manager Mike Matheny said Thursday that Mondesi has been progressing by moving around more recently, but the shortstop still doesn't have a timetable to make his season debut.
