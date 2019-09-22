Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Done for season

Mondesi has been ruled out for the season and will visit a team physician Monday as the Royals look to determine the severity of his shoulder injury and identify a treatment plan, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi exited Sunday's game against the Twins in the first inning after his left shoulder popped out of its socket while he made a diving stop in the field. He dislocated the same shoulder back in July and will need to take some time off to heal, though it's not yet known if offseason surgery will be in the works. Despite being limited to just 102 games due to health issues, Mondesi wraps up a banner campaign with nine home runs, 62 RBI, 58 runs and 43 stolen bases to go with a .263/.291/.424 slash line.