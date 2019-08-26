Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Encouraged not to dive

Mondesi (shoulder) is expected to be activated Sunday under instructions not to dive in the field or on the bases the rest of the season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi has been out with a shoulder issue since mid-July. His 31 steals rank second in the league, but he may not add too many more to his total if he's not allowed to dive once he returns.

More News
Our Latest Stories