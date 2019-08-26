Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Encouraged not to dive
Mondesi (shoulder) is expected to be activated Sunday under instructions not to dive in the field or on the bases the rest of the season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi has been out with a shoulder issue since mid-July. His 31 steals rank second in the league, but he may not add too many more to his total if he's not allowed to dive once he returns.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Playing field in rehab•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Targeting early September return•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Return timetable uncertain•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Resumes light workouts•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....