Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Exits after hard slide
Mondesi exited Thursday's game against the Rangers after a hard head-first slide while stealing third base, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Flanagan notes that Mondesi looked a little shaken up but that it didn't look particularly serious. There was no note about what part of Mondesi's body might have been affected during the slide.
