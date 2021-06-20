Mondesi exited Sunday's game against the Red Sox in the seventh inning due to a side injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mondesi was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday after missing time with a hamstring injury, but he's now dealing with a side issue. The shortstop will be able to rest during Monday's scheduled day off, but he'll be further evaluated by the team's medical staff to determine the extent of his injury.