Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: First homer since return
Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox.
It was the shortstop's eighth homer of the year and his first in eight games since recovering from the shoulder injury that cost him six weeks of action. Mondesi is slashing .265/.286/.382 since his return with a 1:12 BB:K, but his six steals have kept his fantasy value high while he shakes off the rust at the plate.
