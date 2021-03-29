Mondesi went 0-for-2 in Monday's 5-4 win over Cleveland to conclude Cactus League play with a .303/.343/.606 slash line across 33 at-bats.

Mondesi was slightly delayed to begin spring training due to a sore foot, but the 25-year-old didn't need much time to settle in at the dish. As has been the knock on Mondesi for much of his career, his plate discipline left something to be desired this spring (2:10 BB:K), but his blend of power (five extra-base hits) and speed (two stolen bases in two attempts) continues to make him an intriguing building block for fantasy managers willing to chase upside in the early rounds of drafts. Mondesi's willingness to run in an era when steals are becoming increasingly hard to come by is especially valuable; in 308 career regular-season games, Mondesi has collected 113 stolen bases on an efficient 138 attempts (81.8 percent success rate).