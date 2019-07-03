Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Goes yard in return

Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Cleveland.

The shortstop celebrated his return from the IL with a two-run blast off Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning. Mondesi is now slashing .269/.301/.449 through 72 games with seven homers, 27 steals, 41 runs and 47 RBI.