Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Goes yard in return
Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Cleveland.
The shortstop celebrated his return from the IL with a two-run blast off Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning. Mondesi is now slashing .269/.301/.449 through 72 games with seven homers, 27 steals, 41 runs and 47 RBI.
