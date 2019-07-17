Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Heading for MRI
Mondesi will undergo an MRI on his left shoulder after leaving Tuesday's game versus the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi sustained the injury when diving for a foul ball during the fifth inning, and the athletic trainer held his left arm as he exited the field. Per Flanagan, teammate Hunter Dozier said Mondesi believed he suffered a dislocated left shoulder, but there won't be an official diagnosis until after the MRI.
