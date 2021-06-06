The Royals placed Mondesi on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain.
Mondesi initially tweaked the hamstring in Monday's game against the Pirates, but the Royals waited six days before officially deactivating him when he didn't recover from the injury as quickly as hoped. Now on the shelf for a second time this season after missing the first seven weeks while recovering from an oblique injury, Mondesi's health is becoming a growing concern. The Royals haven't indicated when Mondesi might be ready to return from his latest setback, but whenever he's back in action, the lower-body concerns could prompt him to take a more conservative approach on the basepaths to avoid an aggravation. Nicky Lopez will likely be Mondesi's primary replacement in the middle infield until he's reinstated from the IL.
