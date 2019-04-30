Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Hits fifth triple
Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, a run and a stolen base in the Royal's 8-5 loss to the Rays on Monday.
The 23-year-old is a nice groove at the dish, as this was his fifth multi-hit effort in his last eight games to bring his slash line to .287/.312/.504 through 115 at-bats. He also laced his American League-leading fifth triple of the season in this contest, and has been causing havoc on the basepaths, as the stolen base was his eighth in nine attempts.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Posts three hits•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swipes sixth bag•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: First day off of season•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swipes two bags•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Big night on basepaths•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Blazes around basepaths in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start