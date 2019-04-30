Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, a run and a stolen base in the Royal's 8-5 loss to the Rays on Monday.

The 23-year-old is a nice groove at the dish, as this was his fifth multi-hit effort in his last eight games to bring his slash line to .287/.312/.504 through 115 at-bats. He also laced his American League-leading fifth triple of the season in this contest, and has been causing havoc on the basepaths, as the stolen base was his eighth in nine attempts.

