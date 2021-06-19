Mondesi went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-3 win over Boston.
Mondesi's second blast in as many games gave Kansas City a 3-1 lead in the third inning. The shortstop has four homers, nine RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in just nine games this season. While the power shouldn't be expected to last, Mondesi should be able to provide a speed boost as long as he doesn't re-aggravate a hamstring strain that cost him two weeks earlier this month.
