Mondesi (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Detroit.
The shortstop missed two weeks with a hamstring strain. In limited time this year, Mondesi has three homers, six RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base. The speedster will likely take on an everyday role going forward if he can stay healthy, which will leave Nicky Lopez and Hanser Alberto as bench options.
