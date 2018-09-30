Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Huge September continues
Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a walk. a three-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-4 win over Cleveland.
His sixth-inning blast off Andrew Miller proved to be the winning hit. Mondesi now has a .290/.325/.579 slash line through 25 games in September with eight homers and 13 steals, and despite not being promoted to the majors until mid-June, he's stolen 31 bases on the year. The sky could be the limit for the 23-year-old in 2019, both on the field and at the draft table.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Homers, swipes two bags•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swipes two bases•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Carries offense in loss to Pirates•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Continues strong September•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Steals 24th base•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Homers, collects steal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....