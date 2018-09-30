Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a walk. a three-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-4 win over Cleveland.

His sixth-inning blast off Andrew Miller proved to be the winning hit. Mondesi now has a .290/.325/.579 slash line through 25 games in September with eight homers and 13 steals, and despite not being promoted to the majors until mid-June, he's stolen 31 bases on the year. The sky could be the limit for the 23-year-old in 2019, both on the field and at the draft table.

