Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Huge three-hit effort
Mondesi went 3-for-6 with a triple, double, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-4 win over the Nationals.
Mondesi got the Royals' bats going with an RBI triple in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1, and extended their lead to two after following up a fifth-inning double with a stolen base, before scoring on an ensuing single. After the Nationals rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning, the young shortstop hit a clutch go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning to help secure the win. Since returning from a groin injury that cost the 23-year old two weeks in June, he has five hits and six RBI in 20 at-bats. Mondesi is now slashing .269/.299/.450 on the year and has stolen a major-league leading 28 bases.
