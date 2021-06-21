The Royals placed Mondesi on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left oblique.

Though Mondesi isn't dealing with an aggravation of the strained right oblique that sidelined him for nearly two months to begin the season, he'll still be forced to the IL for the third time in 2021 while tending to an injury to his other side. General manager Dayton Moore was unwilling to provide a timeline on Mondesi's return when he met with the media earlier Monday, so the 25-year-old looks like he could be at major risk of spending longer than the minimum amount of time on the shelf. While Mondesi is sidelined again, the Royals are expected to turn to Nicky Lopez to pick up most of the work at shortstop.