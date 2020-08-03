Mondesi (quadriceps) will bat eighth and play shortstop Monday against the Cubs, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Mondesi left Sunday's game against the White Sox after fouling a pitch off his leg, but his removal was considered precautionary, so it's no big surprise to see him remain in the lineup Monday. Mondesi has started all 11 games this season despite going just .231/.231/.333 at the plate, though the rebuilding Royals have little reason not to let him work through his struggles on the field.