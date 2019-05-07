Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Astros.

His fifth-inning blast off Gerrit Cole briefly gave the Royals their only lead of the game at 4-3. Mondesi has been displaying plenty of power lately -- seven of his nine hits (three doubles, two triples, two homers) over the last eight games have gone for extra bases -- and he now boasts a .280/.314/.531 slash line on the year with five home runs, 10 steals, 22 runs and 32 RBI through 35 games, justifying the early investment many fantasy GMs made in him at the draft table.

