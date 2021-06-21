Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Monday that Mondesi is dealing with a left oblique injury and will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to the team's series opener with the Yankees on Tuesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kansas City will presumably put Mondesi through additional tests before formally deciding on his status, but the speedy shortstop looks like he'll be shut down yet again on account of another lower-half injury. Mondesi has already had two separate stints on the IL due to a strained right oblique and a left hamstring strain, but since the 25-year-old's latest injury is to his left side, he's not dealing with an aggravation of the previous oblique issue that sidelined him for nearly two months. Even so, these kind of injuries often carry volatile timelines, making it difficult to predict when Mondesi might be ready to play again. Nicky Lopez is expected to serve as the primary option at shortstop for the duration of Mondesi's absence.