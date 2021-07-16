Mondesi (oblique) is progressing well and has begun swinging, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Mondesi has strained two obliques and one hamstring this season, limiting him to just 10 games. He's trending in the right direction again, and the Royals appear pleased with his progress, but it's not clear when exactly the team expects him back on the field.
