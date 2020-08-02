Mondesi will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the White Sox.

Mondesi hit either second or third in the Royals' first five games of the season, but he's since shifted down in the lineup, as he'll bat sixth or lower in the order for the fourth time in five days Sunday. The change hasn't had much of a negative effect thus far for Mondesi, who has reached base in each of his past four starts while going 7-for-17 with three runs, two extra-base hits and a stolen base.

