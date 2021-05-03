Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Monday that Mondesi (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment next week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi has been progressing well in his recovery, and he recently began taking batting practice at the Royals' alternate training site. The 25-year-old will now join the team to participate in pregame activities such as work in the infield and batting practice, and he could see game action in the minors on a rehab assignment in the near future.