Mondesi (hamstring) is running well and almost ready to be activated from the injured list, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Mondesi is "very close", according to manager Mike Matheny. The Royals' skipper added that Monday was the first day Mondesi ran without favoring the left hamstring, which he strained May 31. It's unclear exactly when the 25-year-old will be activated, but Matheny's update suggests it will be within the next few days.