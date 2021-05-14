Mondesi (oblique) said he wants more at-bats from the left side of the plate before making his season debut, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi spoke to reporters after the first game of a rehab assignment Thursday. He elaborated that he felt good in the field and swinging from the right side of the plate, but he needs additional at-bats as a lefty to ensure that he is completely healthy. He remains without a formal timetable to return.