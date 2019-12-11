Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: On track for Opening Day

New Royals manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday that Mondesi is progressing in his rehab from left shoulder surgery and is on schedule to be ready for Opening Day, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

When Mondesi underwent surgery at the end of last season, he was given a five-to-six month estimated recovery timetable, leaving Opening Day in doubt. It's great to hear that he's progressing well, though we still expect some limitations in spring training. While Mondesi's rate stats took a big step backward last season, he is only 24 with the rare combination of power and game-breaking speed. The dream is still very much alive for fantasy.