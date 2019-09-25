Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Opening Day in doubt
Mondesi will undergo shoulder surgery for a tear in his joint next week, a procedure which will keep him out for five or six months, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi had already been ruled out for the season, but he's now at risk of missing time at the start of next year. Opening Day is just over six months away, so the stated timeline should still see him back on the field in time for the first game of the season, but even a small setback will likely result in him opening the season on the injured list. Regardless of his exact return date, he'll come with some injury risk during draft season, as it can never be fully guaranteed that a player will perform at his pre-surgery level immediately after returning to action.
