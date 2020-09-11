Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored Thursday against Cleveland.
The highlight was a three-run homer in the eighth inning. He continued to produce on the basepaths, recording his 13th stolen base of the campaign in the third inning after reaching base on a walk. Mondesi is quietly riding a seven-game hitting streak. That's bolstered his season-long line to .204/.232/.290 with two home runs, 15 runs scored and 11 RBI across 170 plate appearances.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Batting second Tuesday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swats first homer•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Pair of stolen bases Friday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Sitting amid slump•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Awful night at plate•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Tallies seventh steal•