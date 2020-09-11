Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored Thursday against Cleveland.

The highlight was a three-run homer in the eighth inning. He continued to produce on the basepaths, recording his 13th stolen base of the campaign in the third inning after reaching base on a walk. Mondesi is quietly riding a seven-game hitting streak. That's bolstered his season-long line to .204/.232/.290 with two home runs, 15 runs scored and 11 RBI across 170 plate appearances.