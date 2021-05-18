Mondesi (oblique) has been transferred to Triple-A Omaha to continue his rehab assignment Tuesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The move marks one step closer toward Mondesi's looming return to big-league action. The switch-hitter likely would have been activated by now if not for his lefty swing being a bit behind in the rehab, but the move to Triple-A suggests Mondesi is swinging comfortably from both sides of the plate.