Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Rare day off

Mondesi is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Minnesota, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi will take a seat for only the second time this season, having started the last 51 games for the Royals. Nicky Lopez will play shortstop Friday while Whit Merrifield takes over at the keystone.

