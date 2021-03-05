Mondesi (foot) will bat second and play shortstop Friday against the Dodgers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Mondesi had been dealing with a sore foot since the start of camp and missed the Royals' first few spring games. The injury never seemed particularly serious, however, and returning to game action Friday gives him plenty of time to get up to speed by the regular season.
