Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Ready for rehab assignment
Mondesi (groin) will begin a rehab assigment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Mondesi will be eased back into game action, as he is expected to serve as the designated hitter Saturday. If all goes well in that contest, there's a good chance he is back in the field a day or two later. Manager Ned Yost said when Mondesi landed on the injured list that he did not expect him to be sidelined for an extended period, and with Mondesi already set to resume playing, it's looking that will indeed be the case.
