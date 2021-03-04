Royals manager Mike Matheny said Thursday that Mondesi (foot) is "moving in the right direction," Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Mondesi still hasn't made his Cactus League debut due to a sore foot that he sustained when fouling a ball off his foot prior to spring training. He'll work on running the bases and sliding Thursday as he continues his journey back to full strength. Matheny hasn't expressed much concern regarding the injury, but it's still not clear when Mondesi will be healthy enough to appear in spring games.