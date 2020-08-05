Mondesi went 3-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Mondesi plated the Royals' first run of the game with a single in the second inning and scored their final run in the ninth. The 25-year-old has overcome a slow start by reaching base in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-24 (.458) over that span. Mondesi is batting .289 (13-for-45) on the season, though he has stolen only one base in three attempts.