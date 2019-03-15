Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Remains out Friday
Mondesi (forehead) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Rockies.
Mondesi was forced to exit Thursday's exhibition game after a hard head-first slide resulted in a cut above his eye. Manager Ned Yost indicated the 23-year-old was fine, and the issue shouldn't impact his status for Opening Day.
