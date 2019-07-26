Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Resumes light workouts
Mondesi (shoulder) has resumed light workouts and light throwing, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The pain and inflammation in Mondesi's shoulder has started to subside, allowing the shortstop to resume limited baseball activities. He's set to be reevaluated early next week (Monday or Tuesday), at which point a timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus. Look for Humberto Arteaga and Nicky Lopez to continue filling in at shortstop in the meantime.
