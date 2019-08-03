Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Return timetable uncertain

Mondesi (shoulder) recently progressed to hitting off a tee, but his return timetable is still up in the air, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. "He's making progress, but it's probably, realistically going to be a while," manager Ned Yost said earlier this week. "You definitely want him back before the year's out. You want to make sure, going into next year, that he's all right. He's working diligently. I don't know. I'm hoping."

Not long after his return from a groin injury, Mondesi landed back on the IL after suffering a left shoulder subluxation July 16. Fantasy owners were hoping for a relatively quick turnaround, but the quotes from Yost don't inspire much confidence. Despite all the missed time, Mondesi still leads the majors in stolen bases with 31 in 35 attempts.