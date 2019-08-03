Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Return timetable uncertain
Mondesi (shoulder) recently progressed to hitting off a tee, but his return timetable is still up in the air, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. "He's making progress, but it's probably, realistically going to be a while," manager Ned Yost said earlier this week. "You definitely want him back before the year's out. You want to make sure, going into next year, that he's all right. He's working diligently. I don't know. I'm hoping."
Not long after his return from a groin injury, Mondesi landed back on the IL after suffering a left shoulder subluxation July 16. Fantasy owners were hoping for a relatively quick turnaround, but the quotes from Yost don't inspire much confidence. Despite all the missed time, Mondesi still leads the majors in stolen bases with 31 in 35 attempts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...