Mondesi is starting Wednesday's game against Detroit, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Mondesi was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers, but he didn't appear in the loss. He'll start at shortstop and bat fifth Wednesday. Prior to his second stint on the injured list, the 25-year-old hit .360 with two home runs, five RBI and a stolen base across seven games.
