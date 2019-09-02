Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Shines in return from IL
Mondesi went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three stolen bases in the Royals' 6-4 comeback win against the Orioles on Sunday.
Mondesi had quite the welcome back game with his first four-hit game of the 2019 season and his third overall of his young and very promising major league career. To top that off, the 24-year-old stole three bases for just the second time in his career. It was originally reported that the Royals did not want him diving or sliding in order to avoid any risk of re-injuring his shoulder, but that was definitely not the case Sunday. Mondesi has now upped his batting average to .274 on the season and has regained his spot as No. 2 in the MLB in steals with 34.
