Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Short IL stint expected

Manager Ned Yost said he doesn't think Mondesi (groin) will spend more than 12 days on the injured list, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi landed on the injured list Thursday with what is being described as a low-grade groin strain. He's eligible to return June 29, and it sounds like the speedy shortstop will be back at or around that date, barring setbacks. In the meantime, Nicky Lopez will likely cover shortstop in Mondesi's absence.