Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Short IL stint expected
Manager Ned Yost said he doesn't think Mondesi (groin) will spend more than 12 days on the injured list, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi landed on the injured list Thursday with what is being described as a low-grade groin strain. He's eligible to return June 29, and it sounds like the speedy shortstop will be back at or around that date, barring setbacks. In the meantime, Nicky Lopez will likely cover shortstop in Mondesi's absence.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Lands on IL with groin injury•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Still dealing with tightness•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Sits with groin injury•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Rare day off•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Swipes 26th bag•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...