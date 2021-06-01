Mondesi (hamstring) is not starting Tuesday against the Pirates, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
According to manager Mike Matheny, Mondesi was feeling better Tuesday morning after being removed, reportedly as a precaution, from Monday's contest with a hamstring issue. It remains unclear how soon the shortstop will be able to return to action, but Matheny's update suggests the injury is nothing too significant.
