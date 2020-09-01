Mondesi is not in Tuesday's lineup against Cleveland.
It's been a rough season for Mondesi, but things have been particularly bad lately. He is 2-for-33 (.061 average) with a 32.4 percent strikeout rate, one walk and zero extra-base hits over his last eight games. It's a testament to his immense upside on the base paths that he somehow still has two steals over that stretch, but it's hard to blame the Royals for letting him clear his head for this one. Nicky Lopez will start at shortstop while Whit Merrifield starts at the keystone.
