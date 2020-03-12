Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Spring debut on tap

Mondesi (shoulder) will start at shortstop and bat second in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The Royals have been pleased with the progress Mondesi has made this spring following his prolonged recovery from October surgery on his left shoulder, so he'll get the green light to enter the spring lineup for the first time. It's worth noting that rain is in the forecast in Arizona in advance of the game's 4:05 p.m. ET start time, so it's possible the contest gets postponed and Mondesi's spring debut is pushed back to Friday. In any case, Mondesi will likely only need to play a handful of games during the Cactus League slate to guarantee his availability for the March 26 regular-season opener.