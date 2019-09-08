Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Steals another bag
Mondesi went 0-for-5 but stole a base in a 7-2 victory against the Marlins on Saturday.
Since returning from a shoulder injury on Sept. 1, Mondesi has swiped six bags in six games. Unless he suffers another injury, Mondesi should easily reach 40 steals, and at 88.1 percent, he has one of the best stolen base percentages in the league as well. Mondesi is batting .265 with seven home runs, 54 RBI, 51 runs and 37 steals in 362 at-bats this year.
